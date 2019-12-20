The Baldwin-Woodville School Board Monday put the future of the pool/athletic renovations in the hands of the voters.
In April 2020, voters will have to decide not to exceed $12.5 million on the construction of a new domed pool, pool building and stadium renovations for the baseball and football fields.
“It is the right thing in giving to the people,” said member Jay Larson.
Before the approval, the Board heard a preliminary outlook on what potential expenses and revenue would be from Duane Proell of the Isaac Sports Group.
“It’s all about evaluating your risk tolerance,” he explained, noting expenses are projected high and revenues low. That first outlook gave a $217,000 shortfall for year one. Proell cautioned the Board revenues such as Learn to Swim classes, Day Camps, Scubas, Guest Fees (Day, monthly or family passes) or Birthday parties were at zero because he didn’t know.
“Higher degree water temperature serves the broader community,” Proell said.
It was brought up again about a high school swimming team. Proell said they could practice in it because it’d be a 25-meter length pool. Superintendent Eric Russell said to tack on an extra $2 million to that $12.5 million to make that vision a reality, which was quickly shot down then.
Members than asked Russell if he remembered what the financial breakdown was for the old pool as it was widely accepted operations will be in the red for the pool. He replied he thought it was somewhere between a deficit of $20,000-$30,000 for the summer months. Proell then shot back with the reminder the pool will be year-round to which member Brad Coplan said we would have to deal with heating costs during the winter months.
Larson asked Russell what about the Village of Baldwin and any financial assistance from them, considering the pool is going to be in the Village and therefore Village residents are going to be using it the most. He replied from conversations he’s had with them, “my gut feeling is no.”
Proell said he would gladly come back in front of the Board one more time before April to go over each revenue or expenses item line-by-line in more of a work session than a meeting.
The approval was unanimous with only member Todd Graf being absent.
School calendar
The 2020-21 calendar was approved, but not without some discussion on it.
Board member Denise Monicken stated in conversations she’s had with staff members, some questioned the number of days staff have to be present, while some others were wondering about why going into June.
Russell said most schools have teachers set for 190-day contracts, B-W has 188. As for the end of the year question, with graduation set for Friday, May 28, 2021, he believes it’s nice not to end when the Seniors end, therefore, the last day of school is Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He also stated, this is one issue in which everyone’s not going to be happy. You are going to want some staff members to start on Labor Day no matter what, he explained and if that happens, concluding the school year in May is next to impossible.
Students’ first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 7). Starting before Labor Day has gained more traction in the last few years, Russell said, especially from parents because sports seasons are up and running at that time as well.
Two of the biggest differences between next year and this year’s schedules are students will get a full week for Thanksgiving and spring break will also be a full week (March 15-March 19, 2021). Christmas vacation next year will be from Dec. 23, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021.
Peanut free
In addition to the pool and the calendar, another discussion broke out after Russell alerted the Board about the likely request next month about Greenfield Elementary becoming peanut free.
Six students have a strong reaction to peanuts, he said, spearheading the request. Russell continued by saying the recommendation comes with Grace Poliak, food service director and the school nurses signing off on it. He also advised neighboring school districts St. Croix Central, Spring Valley and Menomonie have this in place as well at their elementary schools. Parents can still bring in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for cold lunches, he further stated.
There was a fair amount of hemming and hawing among Board members while understanding the situation of those kids affected with allergies versus eliminating a strong source of protein for the rest of the kids at Greenfield.
Consent agenda
The following were approved to the extracurricular positions:
• Scott Benoy, Nevin Logterman, Scott Miller and Zack Ambrose as volunteer boys basketball coaches
• Owen Newton and Carl Tobin as volunteer wrestling coaches
• Mike Hanson as a volunteer middle school wrestling coach
• Abigail Grant as the high school Assistant Forensics coach
• Tim Monicken as a middle school wrestling coach.
