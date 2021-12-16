The 2020-21 year of education had COVID-19 hovering over it like a cloud ready to erupt at a moment’s notice.
Students getting pulled out of class or school because they tested positive for COVID-19. Schools have enough COVID-19 confirmed cases which affected entire grades or the school itself going virtual. How did that affect a student’s education and learning capabilities?
Nearly every year for the last 10 years, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released the report cards for every public school and district in the state last month for the 2020-21 school year. Schools were given a score based on four areas, according to the DPI:
Achievement – Measures the level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards. It includes a composite of reading and mathematics performance by the “all students” group in the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) for all tested grades in school.
Growth – Focuses on how much student knowledge of reading and mathematics in the school changes from year to year. It uses a point system that gives positive credit for students progressing toward higher performance levels, and negative credit for students declining below proficiency. The area focuses not on attainment, but the pace of improvement in student performance, no matter where the students begin.
Target Group Outcomes – Outcomes are displayed for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate.
On-Track to Graduation – Highlights the success of students in the school in achieving educational milestones that predict postsecondary success. It also includes measures of third-grade reading and eighth-grade mathematics achievement.
The four areas are then weighed to calculate the overall scores. The weighing for Achievement and Growth does vary by the district depending on the percent of economically disadvantaged students.
The report cards have been in place since the 2011-12 school year with no report cards issued for the 2014-15 year or the 2019-20 year.
Baldwin-Woodville
The District exceeded expectations with a score of 78.9, a slight increase from the 77.7 during the 2018-19 year.
B-W students fared at least 10 points above the state averages in the achievement and growth categories. In regard to target group outcomes, the District had an almost 97% graduation rate and nearly 98% students are on track to graduate.
“During the pandemic, we really tried to keep kids in school and moving forward,” Superintendent Eric Russell said. “We also tried to support them emotionally. The teaching staff has worked really hard and have been amazing. All of this helped, I believe.”
One figure which stood out was the score of the High School, an 81.5. The 2018-19 year saw a score of 76. Before that year, the high school had three straight years in the 60s.
“Across the district, we really want to make sure kids don’t perform at the minimal level,” Russell continued. “That has helped the high school scores.”
St. Croix Central
Districtwide, SCC exceeded expectations with a score of 81.8, an uptick from the 78.0 for the 2018-19 year.
The middle school posted the high school among the four schools (including the Virtual Academy) with an 82.4.
“This illustrates our commitment to always do what is best for each individual student,” said Superintendent Tim Widiker. “We have a very competent, dedicated staff who put their hearts and souls into working with their students daily and parents and a school board that support all our educators in numerous ways.”
Similar to Baldwin-Woodville, SCC students posted above state average scores in the achievement and growth categories. The math option within the growth category was a 20 point increase above state average.
Central had a 100% graduation rate and nearly 99% of students are on track to graduate. Third grade students who were tested for Language Arts scored nearly 17 points higher than the state average and eighth grade students who were tested on Math scored 10 points higher than the state average.
Out of the Middle Border Conference schools, SCC’s score of 81.5 was the highest.
Baldwin-Woodville and Altoona were next at 78.9, followed by Osceola’s 78.1. Amery posted a score of 73.1. Ellsworth finished with a 72.9. Prescott scored a 72.3 and Somerset was a 68.7.
“We certainly celebrate the academic success of our students,” Widiker concluded. “But our first priority is on their social and emotional learning. If kids are not in a good place socially and emotionally, the academic success can’t happen. Our staff makes hundreds of microdecisions daily to make our school environment safe, comfortable and nurturing for our talented students.”
