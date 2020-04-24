The Baldwin-Woodville School District is now fully staffed for the 2020-21 school year after the School Board approved the following staff hires Monday night during its Board meeting:
— Holly English as a middle school math teacher. English previously taught in St. Croix Falls.
— Madeline Bishop as a middle school special education teacher. This will be her first teaching position. She previously student taught in Eau Claire.
— Chase Nelson as a middle school physical education teacher. Nelson previously taught in Merrill.
— Nate Palmer as an elementary education teacher. This will be his first teaching position. He previously student taught in Baldwin-Woodville.
—Teresa Romportl as an elementary multi-age special education teacher. This will be her first teaching position. She previously taught in Baldwin-Woodville and Boyceville.
In addition, the Board approved Anna Gough’s request to move from a 4th grade teacher to an elementary EBD special education teacher.
Resignations were approved for Katherine Walker as a two-thirds speech language pathologist and Jeremy Nygaard as head boys basketball coach.
Graduation
Superintendent Eric Russell updated the Board about the District’s latest plans for Graduation since Gov. Tony Evers extended the SaferatHome order through May 26, effectively ending the school year.
Russell said High School Principal David Brandvold will be sending out a survey to seniors and their parents to gauge their responses to some of the following questions: Do you want to the ceremony to be virtual or how long are you willing to wait. July? September? Homecoming?
Board members were in agreement some form of ceremony should be held and seemed to be willing to wait as well. They also made note of neighboring St. Croix Central rescheduling their ceremony to Saturday, July 25.
Junior Hawks
Discussion was also held about reopening of Junior Hawks. Russell said preliminary plans are for two teachers per 10 kids and those who are Health Workers and/or 1st Responders would have first opportunities for spots. A target date was May 1.
Again, Board members were in consensus about plans presented with even some of them favoring opening up sooner. There would be no field trips and no opening up of Greenfield Elementary.
Other items
The Board also approved renewing its medical insurance with Medical and increasing its HSA to $1,000 for single and $2,000 for family. Dental coverage was also approved with Health Partners.
Russell, who sits on the WIAA Board of Control, said they are meeting Tuesday, to discuss among other things, the possibility of some form for a spring sports season.
Russell also added representatives from Kraus-Anderson will be on hand for the May meeting to discuss the timeline for the new pool and refurbished athletic facilities which passed via the referendum.
Finally, Russell also thanked the school’s IT staff and Baldwin Lightstream representatives for helping those get Internet so students can have viral learning.
“We are in much better shape than other Districts,” Russell said, noting some are doing packets.
