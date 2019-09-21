“As a district we are doing well academically, our school report cards and test scores reflect that,” said Superintendent Eric Russell at the start of the Baldwin-Woodville School Board annual meeting, “Our district’s report card is exceeding expectations and Greenfield’s is even significantly exceeding those expectations.”
Russell then reported a 23 percent fund balance that allows for the district to avoid short term borrowing throughout the year. That number has since increased from 21 percent in 2017-2018 after the purchase of six school busses which has since replenished according to Russell.
Total expenditures are down due to the lack of building projects by nearly 11 percent. Additions to this year’s budget includes the inclusion of a special education teacher, part time speech teacher and paraprofessionals totaling $150,919.
Total indebtedness of the district is $22,903,572.03 which is roughly 34 percent of the district’s allowable debt according to Russell. The mill rate has increased slightly in the past two years. 2017-2018 showed a mill rate of 8.74 per $1000 of valuation and the estimate for 2019-2020 is 9.623 percent.
According to the annual report, the percentages of total budgeted expenditures for 2019-2020 are: salaries 47.6 percent, employee benefits at 21.6 percent, purchased services at 13.8 percent, non-capital and capital objects 4.3 percent, operating transfers-out 11 percent, and other objects 1.7 percent. Salaries and benefits by employee are certified staff 71 percent, support staff 22 percent and administration 7 percent.
A regular monthly meeting took place immediately after the annual meeting starting with Marla Butler speaking on behalf of the Baldwin-Woodville Marching Blackhawks. “The season is under way and off to a great start,” she said, “percussion and color guard began their practices back in June and the others joined in July and it’s been ‘go time’ ever since then.”
Butler reported that the Marching Blackhawks placed first in Class A at the Northern Lights Classic competition in their new uniforms in Cumberland and won four awards for outstanding music, visual, color guard and percussion.
The next show for the Marching Blackhawks is this Saturday, September 21 during the 7th annual Marching Blackhawks Invitational followed by their largest competition to date at the Bands of America Regional at University of Northern Iowa. Butler also reported that this is the largest group yet at 96 students.
At the close of the meeting, the board discussed the recent developments on the Pool and Turf projects, illustrating a presentation of possible locations and details of the pool facility. The budget discussed for the pool was, “just over $8,000,000” according to Russell which will be presented in October. To redo the track would cost, “just under $400,000” according to Russell, a project that was planned to take place anyway.
