Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month announced a $110 million investment in Wisconsin kids and schools. Gov. Evers is directing the funding, available through federal coronavirus relief funds, to deliver on the promise he made when he signed the 2021-2023 biennial budget earlier this year to invest more than $100 million in new, additional funding into Wisconsin's schools. The governor directed the new funding to help address Legislative Republicans' failure to meaningfully invest in education during the budget process and to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” said Gov. Evers. “This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on—whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need. I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover.”
The 2021-23 biennial budget met the state's commitment for two-thirds funding for the first time in two decades and invested an additional $408 million in general school aids. However, the governor indicated the budget sent to his desk by the Legislature left much unfinished business in meaningfully funding education at every level. After signing the 2021-23 biennial budget, Gov. Evers called a special session of the Legislature to address the budget's shortcomings and use readily available state resources to provide more than $500 million in sustainable, ongoing funding to Wisconsin's kids, schools, and students. Republicans in the Legislature gaveled out of the governor's special session without consideration or debate.
“Due to the inaction by the majority in our Legislature, Wisconsin schools face a fiscal cliff after the federal COVID-19 relief runs out,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. “We've been raising the alarm since July that relying on one-time federal money that comes with significant strings attached comes nowhere near meeting the ongoing needs of our students, educators, or communities—particularly in a pandemic when we have additional costs on top of regular operating expenses. Governor Evers recognizes the need for flexible, per-pupil funding, and I am proud to stand by him as we put the needs of Wisconsin's children first.”
The governor's $110 million investment announced today will provide new funding for schools distributed on a per-pupil basis for an additional $133.72 in per pupil aid. Baldwin-Woodville is slated to receive $217,960, while St. Croix Central will receive $217,024.
