King Field was lit up Friday night.
No, it wasn’t because of a football game.
Baldwin-Woodville was one of many schools throughout the state to participate in the #BeTheLightWI campaign to spread hope and support for high school student athletes, unsure if they’re careers are done due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign called for stadium lights at high school facilities to be turned on. Baldwin-Woodville had theirs turned on starting at 8 p.m., and it lasted for 20 minutes.
Wisconsin Sports Network spearheaded the campaign and announcing it described it “to let your students, especially the student-athletes and others participating in all forms of extra-curricular activities, know that you are thinking of them, you are supporting them, and you will be there for them when they return.”
The idea was introduced earlier this month in Wisconsin and more than 200 schools have already participated or pledged to participate. Area schools besides B-W include Chippewa Falls, Cumberland, Durand, Elmwood, Hudson, New Richmond, Plum City, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Falls and Somerset.
