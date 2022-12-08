Baldwin-Woodville inducts its newest NHS class

The Baldwin-Woodville High School inducted a new class into the National Honor Society Nov. 21. Those inducted include Natalie Bolstad, Sydney Boyer, Madison Clark, Madison Driscoll, Annabelle George, Mallory Hable, Dominucci Haselman, Jackson Johansen, Janessa Karau, Chloe Knox, Gus Kroening, Hayley Krinkie, Zoey Kusilek, Keelyn Lee, Jenna Livingston, Bryton Logterman, Maran Luckwaldt, Payton Mikla, Abigail Nilssen, Marin Nygaard, Ryeah Oehlke, Benjamin Paquette, Brody Paul, Sophia Pizarro, Claire Rohde, Julius Rudack, Noah Sarauer, Annika Schultz, Ella Schutz, Ryan Veenendall, Kennedy Wang, Abigail Wermager, Charles Willink, Kendra Woodruff, Emma Yanish, Cole Braasch, Davis Paulsen, Austin Schmidt and Analisa Siegel. 

 Contributed

Thirty-nine Baldwin-Woodville juniors and seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society last month. 

Membership is granted to students selected by the Faculty Council, a five-person faculty group, appointed by the principal and who remain anonymous. It is not an election, and it is more than just a honor roll. The other components of the selection process (leadership, service, and character) are included in the process. Juniors and seniors who meet the criteria will be inducted, regardless of the number. 

