Blackhawks and friends prepare to gear up for the 2019 Homecoming week starting Monday, September 16 to Saturday, September 21. Students, staff and parents alike can get ready for a week of fun and exciting activities to join in throughout all of next week.
Each day of school throughout the week, students can join in a different Dress Day. Monday kicks it all off with “Decade Day” a theme for past fashion trends to make a comeback. After school, Powder Puff girls football takes place after Junior-Varsity Football at 6:00 pm.
Tuesday’s Dress Day theme is “Tropical Tuesday”, so students should find their best Hawaiian shirts to wear. After school, the girl’s tennis team takes on Osceola at home followed by “Powder Buff” male football.
Wednesday’s Dress Day theme is “Red Carpet” and a Trivia event will be held in the Performing Arts Center.
Thursday’s theme for Dress Day is a Harry Potter themed Class Day. Students will dress accordingly to their class; freshman will wear yellow for Hufflepuff, sophomores wear blue for Ravenclaw, juniors wear green for Slytherin and Seniors wear red for Gryffindor. Keeping up with the Harry Potter theme, a Quidditch Match will be held in the Gym.
Friday is the big day where students will dress for Spirit Day, wearing their Blackhawks gear in support of the B-W Football team who will be taking on the Osceola Chieftains at 7:00 p.m. Students, staff and parents can look forward to the Homecoming Royalty Coronation and Pep fest event at 1:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Mattress Races, Tug of War, Powder Buff (Teacher’s vs. Monday game winners), Fall Coaches and Clubs talks will all take place in the Gym.
Saturday is the Grand Finale of the 2019 Baldwin-Woodville Homecoming with the six-time state champion Marching Blackhawks performing their new show, “Absentia” during the Marching Blackhawk Invitational hosting bands from St. Croix Central, St. Croix Falls, Andover, MN, Minnetonka, MN, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, and Baldwin-Woodville. Gates open at 5:30 pm with National Anthem being performed by the Viking Middle School Band at 6:50 pm and performances begin at 7:00 p.m.
