Newsies, Disney’s tale based on a true story about the 1899 Newsboys strike in New York City will take center stage at BW High School. Performances will take place 7 p.m., Nov. 4-6 and 2 p.m., Nov. 7 at the Performing Arts Center (1000 13th Avenue). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at shorturl.at/qvCJ4, by visiting the link on the High School webpage https://www.bwsd.k12.wi.us/schools/high/, by calling 715-684-3334 ex. 3110, or at the door beginning one hour before each performance.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly (played by Caleb Heimer), a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). It features the now classic songs Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day and Santa Fe.
Director Cori Vought-Carey has wanted to do a dancing-heavy show for several years. "Baldwin-Woodville has such a rich and diverse fine arts community. I wanted to showcase our talented dancers as well as our singer-actors this year. We are so lucky to have a trio of choreographers working together to bring this physical show to life - Leslie Weber, of Holmen, Lewis Youngren, of Woodbury, MN, and Stephanie Larson, of River Falls. John Walker, Ashton Buss, and Adam Bassak are working together to create a technology-infused set design to bring us back in time to 1899. Heather Kittelson has done it again, creating costumes truly fitting of this rag-tag group of child crusaders.”
Newsies will be performed by an incredibly talented array of over 35 actors, 10 tech students and 12 musicians, playing the original full Broadway orchestrations. Newsies is packed with nonstop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience. For more information follow us on Facebook (BWHS Theater Department). The directors cannot wait to share this show with you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.