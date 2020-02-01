Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition which applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. Twenty-two Baldwin-Woodville High School students attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Border Battle on Saturday, Jan. 25. There were 63 high school teams in attending representing four states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska.
Medals were awarded to the top four finishers in each event, for each division. Lane Emmert and David Thompson earned third place in both Robo Cross (4th overall) and Circuit Lab. Jessica Jarvis and Hannah Stitt earned third place in Write It, Do It. David Thompson and Ashley Burr earned fourth place in Fossils. Ten additional entries earned a Top 10 finish in the following events: Horticulture, Disease Detectives, Forensics, Wright Stuff, Anatomy and Physiology, Dynamic Planet, Sounds of Music and Geocaching. The Varsity team concluded the day with an eighth place finish in their division. Their next competition will be March 7 at Menomonie High School.
