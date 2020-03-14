Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering. Twenty-one Baldwin Woodville High School students attended the West Regional Tournament hosted at the Menomonie High School on Saturday, March 7. A total of 31 teams were signed up to compete representing 17 Wisconsin schools in this region of Wisconsin.
Medals were awarded to the top four finishers in each event. Braxton Larson and Kiara Wood earned third place in Disease Detectives (4th overall). Lane Emmert and David Thompson earned fourth place in Robo Cross (5th overall). Claire Finger and Ali Mueller earned fourth place in Sounds of Music (4th overall). Three additional entries earned fifth place: Jessica Jarvis, Abby Madl and Ashley Burr in Anatomy and Physiology; David Thompson and Ashley Burr in Fossils; and Evan Peterson in Solar Power.
The varsity team concluded the day with a fifth place finish out of the 17 schools and 7th out of the 31 teams. Their next competition will be April 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.