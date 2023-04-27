The Baldwin-Woodville High School hosted a Career Fair on April 12. The objective of the event was to allow students in grades 9-12 to gain information about area employment opportunities, apply for work, gain information about future career interests, and network. Over 40 organizations were involved in the event with some of them being:
• A&W
• Amery Hospital and Clinic
• Ashley Furniture Industries
• Aurora Community Counseling
• Baldwin Area EMS
Baldwin Care Center, Inc.
• Baldwin Lightstream
• Baldwin-Woodville High School – YA
Baldwin Perk
• Baldwin Public Library
• Courtesy Corporation (McDonald’s)
• Culver’s of Baldwin
• Pillar Bank
• Sheetmetal Workers Local 18
• SMC Ltd.
• St. Croix County Parks
• St. Croix Health and Rehab Center
• United Fire and Rescue
• United State Marine Corps
• UW-Stout
• Village of Woodville
• WESTconsin Credit Union
• Western Wisconsin Health
• Wisconsin State Patrol
• Wisconsin DNR
High school students who can obtain relevant work experience can take advantage of the Youth Apprenticeship Program. This program is advantageous to both students and businesses, as the student provides a much-needed service and gains relevant on-the-job experience. Students can also have real-world work experience to see if they truly would like to pursue a career in this area.
Any businesses interested in pursuing collaboration in working with the high school student population pipeline, please contact Kit Smestad, Baldwin-Woodville Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator/High School Counselor at ksmestad@bwsd.k12.wi.us or 715 684 3321 x 4113.
