While COVID-19 has pushed our country in a direction not seen for many of our lifetimes, the school district needed to make serious changes to both the delivery of our education and now the finality of sending off the senior class of 2020.
Our students and teachers in the district did a magnificent job taking the news of online education in stride and hit the ground running. Our counselors kept in touch with the kids that needed a little extra support.
There was really no time to react. We needed to put a plan in place and adjust to the new learning experience on the fly. While the methods changed, our core values needed to remain the same. We tried hard to not only teach but maintain relationships through virtual conditions. I really wish to thank our superintendent Eric Russell, our IT leaders Bryan Jones, Lisa Magnuson, and Khiel Ryberg as their foresight put us in a position to succeed.
Of course, the students and teachers did the heavy lifting of continuing to provide and take advantage of the learning opportunities afforded them. There was a great deal of creativity that went into lessons and how work was to be assessed.
Baldwin Lightstream was an outstanding partner as they provided Wi-Fi services to multiple residents that did not have access. With their help and the a few other hot spots, all of our students had access to Wi-Fi.
Tuesday, May 20, our seniors turned in books, paid fees, all the things we do on the last day of school. They would have been going to their senior party. But this year, one by one students came to the school in good moods without the expectations of classes in the past. I was very proud of the kids. None of them complained, they were thankful, and they were in good spirits. I really need to credit our parents for helping them achieve that frame of mind. It would be easy to have a “poor me” attitude. I saw none of that.
The class of 2020 has dynamic leaders and outstanding kids. They have been a quiet group that has led by what they do. They are not usually a vocal group, but they are kids that you like to be around. Not having them in the building this spring was disappointing, but they are soon to be on the road to being successful people.
While losing their spring seasons, the traditions involved in a senior spring, and just the opportunities to hang out together, we pieced a few things together. The students received senior yard signs, there is now a banner spanning Highway 63 in their honor, we have had a couple of nights at the football field with countdowns while lighting up the football field, a virtual scholarship night, and soon a virtual graduation that will be released upon completion for all to view.
The school board approved an outdoor graduation ceremony at King Field for July 25. We will only have immediate family attend and we have a plan to stagger students with their families across the field. The event will still be determined by St. Croix County Public Health, but we feel we have a plan to pull this off in a safe manner.
The class of 2020 has more to do and we will watch this group as they ascend into adulthood. I believe the lessons they are learning about handling adversity, not giving in and making the best of whatever life throws at them will be invaluable. We are so proud of these kids. They are going to make a difference in this world.
The underclassmen are experiencing the lessons too and I know they will realize that school is a difference maker and they will give their all when they return. School in the fall may look different for all of us but we will plan and make our buildings as safe and as productive as possible.
But getting back to our senior class, I can definitely say that the world will be in great hands. It is still their senior year and they have risen with hope and cast aside any thought of despair. 2020, this is your time to shine!
