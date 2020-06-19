The only thing which will stop the Baldwin-Woodville School District from having an in-person graduation ceremony July 25 will now be Mother Nature.
Monday night at the Board Meeting, High School Principal David Brandvold presented the plans for the ceremony which will be held at King Field.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. The processional starts at 10 a.m., with the ceremony beginning eight to 10 minutes after that. Brandvold projected a 45-minute ceremony.
He also explained if there’s inclement weather at 10 a.m., they are willing to push the ceremony back to 12 p.m,, 2 p.m., or 4 p.m. If the total day is a washout, the ceremony will be held the following day, Sunday, July 26.
“If I had been asked a month ago, if I thought this event would happen,” Brandvold explained. “I would not have been extremely positive, as I am now.”
As for the guidelines for the event:
—The Class of 2020 will walk in with their class, but will move to seating with their families on the football field. Each family will be limited to a maximum of six chairs and it will consist of immediate family (parents/guardians and/or siblings). They are, therefore, required to register with the District, so they know how many will be in attendance. Board members questioned what if families wanted more than six, but Brandvold said he didn’t feel comfortable going above that number.
— Spacing will be at a premium to comply with the six foot distance rule from the CDC and Public Health. “We want to make people feel safe,” Brandvold said.
— The bleachers will be locked off. The stage will be in front of the bleachers.
— After the speeches, which will be on the lighter side, Brandvold added, honor students will be called first and then proceed alphabetically by rows for the remainder of the class to walk to the stage. Students will be dressed in cap, gown, stole and tassel.
After the ceremony, there will not be a school-sponsored parade. Brandvold said, the school’s only request is they leave school grounds in a safe and respectful manner.
St. Croix County Public Health didn’t approve or disapprove the plans, said Superintendent Eric Russell.
As for the virtual ceremony, Brandvold said the plans are for that to be released no later than 6 p.m., Friday, June 19. He thanked Technology Specialist Cameron Carey for his work in putting the ceremony together.
The Board enthusiastically approved the plans and thanked Brandvold for his work.
New Boys Basketball coach
The Board approved the hiring of a new head boys basketball coach, but, not without a little debate.
Scott Benoy was approved, but Board members, especially Todd Graf, questioned the hire, considering Benoy’s current job is Viking Middle School Principal.
“I think it sets a bad precedent,” Graf said, about Administration holding head coaching positions. Russell said administration have held assistant coaching positions before, but, never head coaching positions.
Board members questioned Russell about the balance of job duties. He believes Benoy won’t neglect his duties at Viking, considering he’s not a first-time Principal (Benoy finished his 5th year as Principal). Russell also added said staff meetings are usually before school, so Viking at 3:30 p.m, is pretty quiet.
Russell also touted Benoy’s experience as boys basketball coach from 1990-2013.
The hire was approved by a 5-1 vote with Graf voting no (Brad Coplan was absent).
Other items
-- The Board approved the following hires: Brent Paulson, Jr., as custodian, Richard Zillmann as a part-time custodian and Libby Whirry as the assistant girls tennis coach; Resignations: Scott Peavey as middle school football coach, Andrew Jacobson as middle school basketball coach and Brittany Parr as high school English teacher.
— Held a discussion on the preliminary plans for the pool and concession stands. Board members would like to have seen more bathrooms than what was presented. “We’re going to have a brand new field, a brand new turf and we’re going to have same number of bathrooms,” Graf said.
— Approval of a 2020-2021 tentative budget, with the mill rate being 9.27, compared to 9.22 for 2019-2020. Russell said the budget will be finalized in October.
— Russell also updated the Board that in July “we will be back in business,” meaning, for example Driver’s Education classes (in the High School Auditorium), the Summer Weight Room will be open (groups will consist of 10-15 at a time) and B-W students will take part in swimming lessons at The Centre in New Richmond.
