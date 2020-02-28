Agriculture is part of our daily lives—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. This week, more than 700,000 FFA members across the country will share the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week.
Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA continues to help young people meet new agricultural challenges by helping members develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food-suppliers, our future innovators and so much more!
Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s Birthday. This year, the week kicks off Feb. 22, and culminates Saturday, Feb. 29.
The National FFA board of directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects during FFA Week. For example, during FFA Week, the Baldwin-Woodville FFA will be having dress up days such as FFA T-shirt day, Flannel Friday and Tractor Tuesday. Activities are planned during lunch hour include: Milk Chugging Contest, Hay bale throw, Ice Cream treats to the staff and students.
National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and supporters to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat posts, including posts from the National FFA Officer Team while on the road.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.
