The National FFA Organization Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of George Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded National FFA Organization in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.
National FFA Organization Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kick off Feb. 19 and culminates Feb. 26.
“National FFA Organization Week is an important week for members across the country, as not only do we celebrate the organization, but we share the message of National FFA Organization and agriculture,” said National FFA Organization adviser Dr. James Woodard. “During this week, National FFA Organization chapters across the country celebrate agriculture while thanking their supporters – whether it be their local alumni chapters, ag advisors or local businesses who support them. Today, National FFA Organization and agricultural education continue to play a key role in not only developing the next generation of leaders but also developing those who will be filling the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline.”
National FFA Organization Week is a time for National FFA Organization members to share agriculture with their fellow students and their communities. During National FFA Organization Week, chapters also give back to their communities through various service projects.
For example, Baldwin Woodville National FFA Organization is celebrating the week by dress up days including Monday- National FFA Organization T-shirt day, Tuesday-Carhart Day, Wednesday- Western Day, Thursday- Flannel Day with activities including hay bale toss, milk chugging contest, trivia, and ice cream treats to staff and students.
Baldwin Woodville National FFA Organization currently has 87 members and continues to grow. Mrs. Michalle Kamm has been the Agricultural Instructor and National FFA Organization adviser for the past 13 years at Baldwin Woodville High School. She teaches a wide variety of classes from Introduction to Agriculture to Animal Science to Biotechnology. Her curriculum continues to change as so does the technology in Agriculture. The Baldwin-Woodville National FFA Organization team travels for multiple National FFA Organization events along with the common occurrence of helping community member with a plethora of tasks. Recently, Elana Clay participated in the District Speaking Contest and place first in Creed Speaking. She will be going to Sectionals in March. Two teams participated in World Dairy Expo this fall in Madison. Stella Kamm placed second in Dairy Evaluation. The National FFA Organization had their fund raiser and sold fruit to the community in December. Members rang bells for the Salvation Army also in December. Scholarships will be given out to outstanding seniors this fall at the National FFA Organization banquet.
Today, National FFA Organization continues to help the next generation meet new agricultural challenges, develop unique talents, and explore a broad range of career pathways. Today’s National FFA Organization members are tomorrow’s future biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers, and entrepreneurs.
