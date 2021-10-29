The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District uses the Skylert Notification System, which will send a telephone message regarding school closings, emergencies or other important school related information within minutes to parents/guardians.
Parents please be certain to update your contact number(s) in Family Access under the Skylert tab so the correct people will be notified. The successful delivery of information is dependent upon accurate contact information for each student.
School closings will continue to be announced on the following TV stations listed below. Cancellation and delay announcements will be made before the time students must board the bus.
KSTP- Channel 5 WCCO- Channel 4 KMSP- Channel 9 KARE 11- Channel 11 WEAU- Channel 13
Parents and students may also call the School Closing hotline at 715-684-2200. A brief prerecorded message will inform the callers of the status of school for that day. If there is not a current message, school will be on time.
If severe weather develops during the day, the Skylert Notification System will be implemented; parents are also encouraged to monitor the TV stations listed above, or call the School Closing hotline, to be informed of school closing early.
Please do not call the schools, bus garage, or transportation office to request closing information as it is important to keep the lines open for us to make the necessary arrangements for late start or cancellation.
