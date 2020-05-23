The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce announced last week, they are asking all Greenfield Elementary Students to participate in the drawing for the 2020 Chili Fest button.
The winning drawing will also be the image for the scavenger hunt. The entry page can be picked up at Nilssen’s Foods.
Entries can be mailed to:
Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 142
Baldwin, WI 54002
Entries could also be dropped off at Nilssen’s or emailed to bwchamber@baldwin-telecom.net. The deadline is May 29 and all envelopes need to be postmarked by May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.