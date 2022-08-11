August 2 wasn’t a good day for Stephanie Hughes.
The 26-year-old Baldwin woman was charged that day in St. Croix County Circuit Court with multiple felonies pertaining to two separate incidents.
Hughes is alleged to have committed arson July 7 and tried to elude law enforcement in a car chase August 1.
The next court appearance on the charges is a 9:30 a.m., August 17, preliminary hearing.
The arson charge carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or 40 years prison. The car chase resulted in a second degree recklessly endangering safety charge, attempting to flee an officer, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. The endangering safety is the most severe of those four charges as it carries a penalty of $25,000 and/or 10 years prison,
Car chase
According to the criminal complaint:
Baldwin Police responded to a residence on 6th Avenue around 2:40 p.m., Aug. 1 for a disturbance.
On their way, Police recognized Hughes’ vehicle at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Florence Street. She continued on Florence Street at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit
By the time they reached County Highway J and 14th Avenue, the chase was on.
“I was going at one point 108 miles per hour and not gaining any ground on the black Ford Escape,” said a Baldwin Police Officer in their report.
Police noted on multiple times, Hughes was driving westbound in an eastbound lane along with southbound in a northbound lane to elude law enforcement.
Hughes eventually turned northbound on County Highway T from 60th Avenue which led to Hammond Police and St. Croix County taking over the pursuit.
She continued westbound on County Highway 12, encountering St. Croix County deputies near 100th Street passing in a no passing zone at excessive speed.
Stop sticks were eventually used to stop Hughes at McDiramid Road and US Highway 12.
Before that occurred, an off-duty St. Croix County sergeant had turned eastbound onto US Highway 12 in the town of Hudson. He saw a deputy next to his vehicle holding the stop sticks and knew something was up.
“I pulled over to the shoulder and decreased my speed,” the sergeant wrote in his report. Moments later, Hughes’ vehicle passed by, going westbound in the eastbound lane, passing another vehicle, going around 95 miles per hour.
“If I hadn’t observed (the deputy) holding the stop sticks, I wouldn’t have had the inclination to slow down and move over and I have no doubt this incident would’ve resulted in a head-on collision,” the sergeant concluded.
Hughes eventually turned north on Norflex Drive in a way to elude deputies. She encountered a dead-end on the south side of Norflex Inc., and came to a stop, where she was taken into custody.
Before that occurred, a Sergeant with St. Croix County reported that Hughes was asking to shoot her.
A search of Hughes’ vehicle resulted in a cigarette style “one hitter” and a THC package.
The criminal trespass charge resulted as Hughes went to the 6th Avenue residence to pick up some of her belongings.
“I’m here to get my stuff and you can’t stop me,” Hughes told the resident’s owner as she entered the house without her permission. The homeowner told police, she believed Hughes would be violent towards her.
Arson
Baldwin Police responded to a fire at 1220 Maple Street in the afternoon of July 7. Upon their arrival they reported smoke in the upper level of the residence where Hughes was known to be living at. They also received information Hughes was seen swearing and throwing items off the balcony prior in the day.
United Fire determined the cause of the fire was located behind the refrigerator. They also located a burn mark in the hallway, close to the refrigerator. In addition, they found aerosol cans a few feet east of the refrigerator, stating they were a fire risk.
Police went to interview Hughes, who told them she was cleaning and that she pulled some things out on top of her refrigerator. When asked, Hughes doesn’t remember smelling smoke or anything when she left.
They then asked her about the refrigerator.
“The whole time talking to Stephanie about the fridge and the books, Stephanie made little eye contact with me and kept rubbing her chin and neck area,” the complaint states. “…Stephanie was displaying some grooming gestures, displaying deceptive nonverbal responses to my questions.”
