The Baldwin Windmill Days announced the following on its Facebook page May 1:
The Windmill Days Board has continuously been following the information from the state, national, and international health agencies with local, state and federal government guidelines. At the time of this memo, our state remains with the Safer at Home ordinances in effect.
We allowed as much time to pass as possible in order to make the most informed decision regarding Windmill Days 2020. Many factors went into our decision and none of which we took lightly. We gave extreme care and concern not only to physical health but also to the economic and mental health of our community. Time is the only thing that can give us a definitive and clear understanding of where our world will be in five weeks from now. So, what does this all mean for our inaugural Windmill Days celebration?
It was a unanimous decision of the Windmill Days Board to proceed with Windmill Days 2020; however, on a much smaller scale (large group events, including the parade, are canceled) with an extreme emphasis on social distancing. This will allow for vendors to be present and have events that are virtual and/or promote social distancing. It will also give everyone just a touch of what will be coming with Windmill Days 2021! What a year it will be to bring our full celebration to light with Sesquicentennial of Baldwin. We hope you will be able to join us next year.
Please watch our Facebook, Instagram, and Website for further details about the events and vendors. We appreciate and value our community and we hope even with a scaled down inaugural Windmill Days celebration -- you will find some comfort, joy and sense of community.
