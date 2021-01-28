Baldwin’s annual caucus held January 13 saw five nominations being made. The first was for village president, which is currently a seat held by Willy Zevenbergen. Matt Knegendorf nominated lance Van Damme. No other nominations were made for the position.
When nominations were called for village trustee, where three positions are open, Lance Van Damme nominated Doug Newton (incumbent). Brandon Greene nominated Amy Jurgens. Chad Wernlund nominated Lance Van Damme (incumbent) and Doug Newton nominated Willy Zevenbergen.
Two long time board members have chosen not to return. Duane Russett, sitting trustee, has decided to not run again. Despite the nomination, Zevenbergen, has also opted to not run.
Van Damme is running for a trustee seat and village president, which he is able to do. There were four people nominated for trustee; however Zevenbergen withdrew his name from consideration. That now leaves three trustee seats open and three candidates. If Van Damme gets elected to the president seat and the trustee seat, he will choose which seat he wants to hold and he will vacate the other, which the board will then have to fill by appointment after the election.
During the regular portion of the Village Board meeting, the owner of the Baldwin Airport (County Rd. J) expressed concerns about the new sewer plant being built adjacent to his property. He requested that the plant be moved further north to avoid the flight path of his sky-diving planes. No action taken by the board. During the meeting, the following was approved:
• A site plan and two signs for the new Baldwin Travel Plaza at 955 Energy St.
• A $5,000 donation, as been done in the past for Windmill Days.
• A beer garden permit for the American Legion for May 22, 2021 from 3-11pm and June 26, 2021 from 7pm-10pm. The American Legion will follow all the proper ordinances and regulations.
• Attorney Mahler updated the board on the continued issues with the property located at 1150 7th Ave. (Owner - Gayle Lee). The renovation of this property has been incomplete for many years. Numerous contacts have been made with the owner and the owner’s son to finish the house, with little to no action being taken. Attorney Mahler sent a letter to instruct the property owner to finish the renovation or face citations. The owner has not responded. Austin Van Someren moved to issue $25/day citations to the owner until work commences to complete the renovations. Seconded by Doug Newton. Motion carried. Police Chief Krueger will begin issuing citations, which will be mailed to the owner.
• Public Works Director Brad Boldt asked for direction on whether or not to add sidewalks to the Franklin St. reconstruction project. After discussion, Van Damme moved that sidewalks not be added to the project. Seconded by Russett. The motion carried 6-1 with Knegendorf opposed.
• Annexation Ordinance 2021-01, which allows for the annexation of village-owned property on County Rd. J, Town of Hammond, which will be used for the new sewer plant.
• Annexation Ordinance 2021-02, which allows for the annexation of approx. 10 acres of land known as the Nelson property at the southwest corner of Hwy. 63/60th Ave in the Town of Rush River.
• An ad-hoc committee was created to review proposals from engineering firms for engineering services.
• Resolution 2021-01 – Supporting the creation of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission with Counties and Municipalities.
• A wage adjustment for Graham Gausman, public works general laborer of 62 cents/hr increase for a positive 6-month review and a wage adjustment for Boldt, Director of Public Works in the amount of $2.00/hr for a positive 6-month review as director.
• Administrator Tracy Carlson explained that the Families First Act policy, which allows employees to have an addition 80 hours of PTO time for to COVID related issues expired on Dec. 31, 2020. The Federal government did not extend this provision; however, they suggested that employers could extend it through March 31, 2021 if desired. Van Damme moved to extend the policy through March 31 2021. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried. The extension does not provide for employees who have already used a portion of or all of the 80-hour allotment to acquire an additional 80 hours of COVID time off.
• Knegendorf explained the EMS garage is in dire need of a new building. The committee and staff agree, that to save money in the long run, a joint building for EMS/PD/Fire should be considered. After much discussion and to keep the process moving forward, Knegendorf moved to create a request for proposals to be sent to architectural/engineering firms who specialize in emergency service buildings to determine specific needs and costs in combining emergency services buildings. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
