What to do about its parks and bathrooms highlighted the June 10 Village Board meeting.
Incoming Public Works Director Brad Boldt stated when it came to cleaning bathrooms, despite his personal opinion, “if we are told as a work force to do it, we will do it.”
Administrator Clerk/Treasurer Tracy Carlson stated there was a soccer tournament at Millpond Park the previous weekend in which Village officials didn’t know about.
“There was no garbage, no bathrooms open,” she said, leaving more than a mess.
She later told the Board, requests to use the Park Shelter are starting to increase. Also, if the approval was made for bathrooms to be open, it was the Village’s responsibility to provide the necessary cleaning supplies for workers.
The discussion then branched into hiring an outside firm to clean the bathrooms. After Carlson informed the Board it would cost $130 a month for six bathrooms, that option was shut down.
“I think we are getting too comfortable,” Trustee Duane Russett said. “There is a false sense of security. We need to be careful.”
Hogg Pen owner Joe Fisher chimed in by saying he sanitizes the bar three to six times a day depending on the number of people there. His bathrooms are open with signs about washing your hands.
On the topic of hand sanitation, both Boldt and the retiring Public Works Director John Traxler have said when it comes to hand sanitizers, they can get the product and the jugs, but it’s at least one month for them to get dispensers.
The discussion then ended and it was approved to return to normal when it came to bathroom and shelter reservations.
The conversation then turned to the ballparks at Millpond Park with Josh Maurer representing the youth leagues.
Maurer was coming in front of the Board with the request for the fields to be open so organized practices could be held. He told the Board no tournaments are on the schedule for at least the next month, so in the interim, the hope was games/scrimmages could be held with area towns.
“We want to provide structure and sports for the youth this summer,” Maurer explained. He also mentioned some of the guidelines they will have to undergo, which include parents restricting to sitting along the foul lines/outfields and five people in the dugout at a time. Maurer was leery of opening the concession stands, which went along with fellow Board members.
The request to use the ball fields was allowed.
Other items
-- Library Director Rebecca Dixen informed the Board they are looking at a June 29 reopening on a “very limited basis.” Some of those guidelines would be four hours a day, no more than 10 people in the library at a time, encouraging the use of self-checkouts and computer use by appointments.
— Approval was granted for the repainting of parking stalls on Main Street. The seal coating is estimated to start next month and the repainting will be after that. There was discussion on changing the size and length of the stalls, but the Board decided to keep them the same.
—Approval was granted for the Baldwin EMS to purchase a ventilator from CARES Act funds.
— In her report, Carlson said sewer rates will increase starting July 1 and will be for the third quarter.
— Approved the applications for the renewal of liquor licenses and operators license. The only difference from the last 12 months was Baldwin Perk not applying for a wine license.
— Approval was granted for the carpets to be cleaned in the municipal building. It was stated during the discussion the carpets haven’t been cleaned in the last 10 years.
— Approval was granted to Joe Fisher of the Hogg Pen to close Main Street for a street dance July 25. Fisher estimated closure will be needed from 1 p.m. until after the bar closes. He estimated five hours of set-up time. Fisher told the Board he will be in contact with Police Chief Darren Krueger throughout the process to make sure he’s compliant.
— No action yet was taken on A&W’s request to add an additional drive thru lane. Carlson said the request was brought due to the business’ in-person closure for two months and when it was drive-thru only.
— Heard from Windmill Days committee member Jodi Peterson who said Windmill Days was a great turnout with positive feedback. One of the few complaints she received was it was too far spread out, to which she responded, it was the only way in which it could be held, which Board members agreed to as well.
