The Baldwin Village Board approved the creation of a Parks Master Plan during its monthly board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13.
This issue has been on the Board’s agenda for a while. According to the August meeting notes, the Parks staff recommended an Outdoor Recreation Plan be created before a design plan for Bailey, Mill Pond and Creamery Parks, so a comprehensive overview can be considered before making improvements to one or more specific parks. It was also stated a comprehensive plan will allow the village to apply for various park improvements grants. A motion was made to spend up to $5,000 for a plan but died.
Then, last month, a long-range professional park plan for Creamery Park was discussed with a motion to spend up to $20,000 for it. That also died as well. Instead, a meeting between the Parks/Rec committee, SEH professionals and staff was planned to determine the desired amenities in the park with a request that a proposal for park design be submitted for further review.
Wednesday’s meeting, the Board approved by a 6-1 vote, entering into the agreement with SEH, at a cost not to exceed $14,000. A goal of the plan is to establish long-range plans on how the three parks could work together and develop. Board member Lance Van Damme was the only member to vote no.
Other Notes
• Baldwin-Woodville Superintendent Eric Russell gave a brief update on the school’s plan for a new pool and renovations to King Field. Estimated cost for the project will be $11.5 million, with zero impact on the taxpayer as debt will be eliminated. Russell told the Board, the School Board has until January if they want the item on the April ballot. The pool would be a zero entrance and would have dome on it, similar to Ellsworth’s. Board member Lisa Knutson asked if there were plans to make it competitive, but Russell said that would have added an extra 2 million. “We would be able to have a swim team, but not host events,” Russell said. If it goes to the Ballot and approved, the project would be finished by summer 2021.
• Heard from Windmill Days committee chairman Matt Doughtery about the committee’s plan for the upcoming event. For more see separate story.
• Held a discussion with Nate Lee about the condition of 1150 7th Ave. Lee presented the Board with a plan of getting the exterior finished by Jan. 1 and the interior done by May 15. The Board begrudgingly approved the deal as Village President Willy Zevenbergen alerted his fellow members complaints have been coming in due to the condition of the house.
• Disallowed the claim made against the Village by Joyce Cook. Cook fell on the sidewalk in front of the pink building and submitted a claim. The Village’s insurance company deemed the Village wasn’t liable and therefore denied the claim.
• The Board also approved the contract with Murtha Disposal for garbage pickup and recycling for the Village through June 2025.
• Approved a “Class C” wine license for Baldwin Perk.
• Operator’s licenses were approved for the following: Striker’s – Brooke Bagley, Holland Krambeck, Carol Peterson; Phoenix – Darin Sutherland; Freedom Valu Center – Samantha Bauernfeind, Kelly Salak, Mindi Jaworski and Kwik Trip – Eleanor Stoddard, Brenda Lee, Brady Pedersen
