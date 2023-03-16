The Baldwin teenager who caused the high school to go into lockdown last year has found himself in trouble with law enforcement again.
Isaiah Jafferi, 19, was charged last month with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor. The charge is a Class I felony, which carries a maximum penalty of $10,000 and/or 42 months prison if found guilty.
Jafferi’s next scheduled court appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court is a pre-trial conference for March 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two Baldwin police officers were dispatched to Western Wisconsin Health Feb. 3 to assist as Jafferi was being evaluated for mental health concerns.
Upon their arrival, they found Jafferi laying down on a bed laughing uncontrollably. Thecomplaint also states he was talking to someone even when there was no one to talk to.
After going to the bathroom and laying back in bed, police told him to put his hands behind his back. As one officer attempted to grab Jafferi’s right hand, he attempted to punch that officer and missed.
Both officers then quickly grabbed control of Jafferi’s arms. When that was happening, he spit on one of the officers. Jafferi then complied with law enforcement, apologized about what happened and was eventually transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
As for the lockdown charges, which included computer messages to threaten/injury or harm, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, online court records show a review hearing scheduled for July 24.
Woman charged with battery to police officers
The alleged incident involving Jafferi wasn’t the only incident in which Baldwin police dealt with unruly members of the public. A 21-year-old Baldwin woman is facing two counts of battery to police officers following an incident last month.
Vivian Nicole Garley was also charged with obstructing an officer. Her next court appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court on those charges is a pre-trial conference scheduled for April 27.
The battery to police officers is a Class I felony which carries the maximum penalty of $10,000 and/or 42 months prison if found guilty.
According to the criminal complaint:
Baldwin police were initially notified around 11:30 a.m., Feb. 24 of Garley being at the north water tower and wanting to jump from it. The information was later changed as she was found in the Baldwin Lightstream north parking lot, being surrounded by other vehicles and law enforcement vehicles.
Police attempted talking to her as she was sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle with her window up but were unsuccessful. During all this, Garley was also attempting to leave the parking lot and nearly caused multiple accidents.
Based off the previous information, as Garley eventually opened her car door, police attempted to take her into protective custody.
The reports state Garley was yelling and screaming she didn’t do anything wrong. She also attempted to bite officers twice. As she was resisting, Garley dug her fingernails into one of the officers’ right hand, causing enough pain for one of the officers to swear in frustration.
When she was in standing and in handcuffs, she looked at another officer (not the one she scratched) and kicked him in the lower region.
Upon seeing the injuries to the officers’ hand, she apologized.
St. Croix County K-9 was called for a search of Garley’s vehicle. The results were wax and paraphernalia which were positive for the presence of THC along with a glass type smoking device.
