Baldwin residents will have to go without Subway for a little while. Store owners announced its current location on Baldwin Plaza Drive will be closing on April 26. Owner Terry Tarras said in an email to the Bulletin, he has purchased land west of the Cobblestone Hotel for a new 1,680-square foot drive-thru location and outside seating facing south. Tarras said he divided the approximate 3.75-acre lot as Subway will be on the west half, which will encompass an acre. The east half will be for sale soon. He hopes to be open in mid-August. As for Subway’s current space, Kwik Trip workers they will start remodel and expand its current building into that space later this year.
