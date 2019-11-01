We have wrapped up our busy summer parade season by participating in the spaghetti eating contest after the Pepperfest Parade, waving to a large crowd at the Chippewa Pure Waters Day parade and seeing a lot of familiar faces cheering for us at Hammond Heartland Days. Other parades we attended were: Cumberland, Ridgeland, Glenwood City, Amery and Spring Valley.
Our most heartwarming event was crowning Ava a “Princess” at the Ava the Brave Benefit.
We also enjoyed being apart of many community events: doing crazy hair and tattoos at The First Bank of Baldwin’s Customer Appreciation, 1st Princess Tessa judging at Chili Fest and 4K Fall Fun Night at Greenfield this past week.
We are looking forward to the many opportunities to represent Baldwin at various fall and winter parades and events. Look for us on Main Street on Halloween.
We are extremely thankful for our float driver Gary and the local businesses for all the support you have given us.
(AVA AND GIRLS.JPG)
PHOTO SUBMITTED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.