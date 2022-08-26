The Baldwin Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, August 17 through Labor Day.
Officers will work together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe as the summer travel season wraps up.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Chief Krueger said.
Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes, including 166 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 2,094 drug-related crashes that caused 74 deaths.
Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to combat impaired driving:
• 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads
• 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation
• 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state
“Drunk driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get home,” Chief Krueger said. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer and Labor Day holiday.”
Everyone should plan for safe travel:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.
Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
