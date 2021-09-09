The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving damages to the bathrooms at Millpond and Windmill Park.
“This is not the first time that damage has been caused to restroom facilities in our parks,” the Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Sept. 2. “Continuous damage to these buildings result in them being locked up and not accessible.”
Anyone that has information about this damage, or may have noticed someone in either park around Sept. 1 evening or morning of Sept. 2, is encouraged to reach out to the police department at 715-684-3856.
