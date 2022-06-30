Baldwin native James Detmar has appeared in multiple films, TV episodes and stage productions over the years.
His latest role, portraying Juror No. 10 in 12 Angry Men: The Musical, might go down as one of his most demanding yet.
“My character is harsh and unrelenting,” the 1974 Baldwin-Woodville graduate explained. “No one loves him. He’s a vile bigot.
“It’s the most challenging role I’ve played because it weighs on you from an emotional standpoint. I’m grateful for the opportunity to take the challenge.”
12 Angry Men is being performed at Theatre Latte Da located at the Ritz Theater in northeast Minneapolis through July 17.
Set in the 1950’s, 12 Angry Men deals with 12 white men in New York City debating the fate of a Puerto Rican teenager who is charged with murdering his father.
“In form, 12 Angry Men: A New Musical is a courtroom drama,” according to its description. “In purpose, it’s a crash course in those passages of the U.S. Constitution that promise defendants a fair trial and the presumption of innocence.”
12 Angry Men was first a play by Reginald Rose in 1954. It was released in a film in 1957 with Henry Fonda in one of the starring roles. The play has had many adaptions over the years, including a made-for-television film in 1997 with Jack Lemmon as a starring role.
“I definitely knew of it beforehand,” he said. “It was a fascinating piece of theater.”
When he was told it was going to be a musical, he was a sceptic at first.
He isn’t anymore. He praised the show’s music as it uses complex, Jazz harmonies.
“It weaves it way through the show in a provocative matter and enhances the story,” he said.
This version of 12 features six white actors and six actors of color.
“This deals with ageism, racism and toxic masculinity,” Detmar explains. “It changes the dynamic of the show for the better.”
The reviews so far have been positive. The Star Tribune calls it a “must-see musical”, while the Pioneer Press praises its actors for what they bring to the stage.
“From Charlie Clark’s embittered bundle of fury to James Detmar’s stereotype-spewing bigot to Bradley Greenwald’s mild-mannered Austrian immigrant who seem to revere the American justice system more than anyone in the room,” Rob Hubbard wrote in his Pioneer Press review.
This is Detmar’s fourth performance at Theater Latte Da. He performed in Assassins, Cabaret and Spring Awakening there as well.
“There is no better place,” he said.
His stage performances include Rooster in “Annie”, Vince Lombardi in “Lombardi” and Moss in “Glengarry Glen Ross” and Max Detweiler in the “Sound of Music”. Film roles include being in “The Chairman”, “Best Man Down” and “From the Earth to the Moon”.
Performances are 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Fridays, with two performances 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m., Sundays. To purchase a ticket, visit latteda.org.
