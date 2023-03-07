A research spotlight will shine on nine University of Wisconsin-Stout students on Wednesday, March 8, at the state Capitol, including one whose efforts could help make water safer to drink and food safer to eat.

Dozens of UW System students will present at the annual Research in the Rotunda, held in the Capitol rotunda. The event is a chance for state leaders, legislators and others to learn about faculty-supported student efforts that may impact the state’s economy.

