Kim Kachelmyer, Ph.D., formerly of Baldwin, was the recipient of the “BMCC Distinguished Teaching Award” during a virtual ceremony on December 16, 2020. BMCC is the Borough of Manhattan Community College, located in Tribeca in New York City.
Dr. Kachelmyer, known as “Professor Kimora”, was honored by BMCC President Anthony E. Munroe and by Dr. James J. Berg, Associate Dean of the Faculty at BMCC. Professor Kimora is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Her areas of expertise include Corrections, Ethics, and Leadership.
The “BMCC Distinguished Teaching Award” is given to “…recognize faculty whose sustained excellence in teaching incites intellectual curiosity in students, inspires colleagues both within and outside their department, and demonstrates effective and innovative pedagogy.”
Kim is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kachelmyer of Baldwin.
Kim may be contacted at kimora@jjay.cuny.edu
