Thomas Jon Schaffner

A Baldwin man pled guilty to three misdemeanors in St. Croix County Circuit Court last month stemming from an August 2021 incident. 

Thomas Jon Schaffner, 39, pled guilty to criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was also charged with arson, disorderly conduct and operating while revoked. Those charges were dismissed as part of the agreement. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.