A Baldwin man was charged earlier this month in St. Croix County Circuit Court with seven counts of possession of child pornography.
The next court appearance for Ronald M. Weber, 57, is an May 18 pre-trial conference.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 7:47 pm
The possession of child pornography is a Class D felony, which carries the maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or 25 years prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Baldwin Police were assigned a Child Internet Crimes against Children Case in December from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office.
The synopsis stated Google Cybertips reported user “Don Weber” for uploading multiple files of pre-teen to teenage girls posing nude. Subscriber information to an account listed Weber’s address.
Law enforcement from both agencies reviewed the files, seven in general. Furthermore, law enforcement sent a search warrant to Google for two emails related to Weber when going through that information. More examples of pornography were found along with Weber searching for pornography through his search history.
In late February, Weber was arrested for possession of child pornography. His response was “really”. While being questioned, he was asked about his search history. He stated: “I’m not going to say I haven’t gone looking for porn, but never child stuff.”
Besides the maximum penalties, Weber could be looking at a surcharge of $500 for each image.
