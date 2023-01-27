What started as a routine traffic stop resulted in a Baldwin man arrested and charged with a felony.
A preliminary hearing is next scheduled for Feb. 6 in the case against Kyle Lee Arjes, 34, 1270 Lokhorst St., No. 2. He is facing charges of resisting an officer causing bodily harm to officer, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges are stemming from a November incident in the city of Hudson.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Hudson police officer at 10:26 p.m., Nov. 17, was following a vehicle traveling southbound on O’Keefe Road, going approximately 36-38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle then stopped at the O’Keefe/Hanley Road intersection, turned right onto Hanley Road, therefore going over a double yellow center line. Those two violations forced police to stop the vehicle over.
Arjes identified himself and said he was currently Door Dashing and not the owner of the vehicle. Police also noted the vehicle was painted black but listed as silver.
The passenger in the vehicle was known to the officer for taking part in drug use/consumption and trafficking around the area. A search on Arjes’ name showed he was listed as a suspect in a search warrant which was recently executed by the Sheriff’s Office.
Arjes also he added he was carrying a pistol in the vehicle without a permit. With that information, police told the pair to step out of the vehicle. Upon Arjes being patted down, the officer also found a glass bubble pipe.
Police then attempted to move Arjes’ arm behind his back to try and secure it, but he was starting to resist as they had yet to find the firearm. He tried to run away, but the officer was able to trip him.
“Once Kyle was on the ground…he didn’t follow my commands and continued to try and get off the ground,” the officer states in his report.
Additional police arrived and they were able to get Arjes and the passenger in handcuffs along with finding the firearm. Further search of the vehicle resulted in a clear plastic dime bag, a small glass jar, a tray and other items which all tested positive for Cocaine.
As the stop was being concluded, the officer noted his hand/thumb starting to hurt which wasn’t before fighting with Arjes. He noted soreness and stiffness was spreading from his thumb to his wrist.
