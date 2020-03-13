A Baldwin man was charged Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Mark Steven Rose, 45, 1411 Blackduck Ave., made his initial court appearance Monday on the two charges. The endangering safety is a Class G felony and carries a maximum penalty of $25,000 and/or 10 years prison, if found guilty.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County deputies were called to a Holiday Gas Station in Hudson around 11:40 p.m., March 7 for a report on a check welfare, involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, they found Rose, who agreed to an interview without an attorney present.
He explained he was out with his wife and friends at Agave Kitchen in Hudson. He explained he usually doesn’t drink, but had about 10 beers this evening, so he was starting to feel sick. Rose said he and his wife got into an argument because he left the table without saying anything.
Upon driving back to the friends’ house because that’s where both of their vehicles were, Rose said his wife told him to stay there. His wife then left. Rose told deputies he didn’t want to stay, so he went to his vehicle and removed his pistol. He said he took his pistol because he was going to walk home to Baldwin and didn’t want to leave the pistol in the car unsupervised.
Later on, he said, a vehicle pulled over abruptly and a person exited the vehicle and started to approach him. He said he took out his pistol and told this person he had a gun. He also said he never pointed the pistol and he later discovered it was one of the people he was with at Agave. The victim talked Rose into her vehicle where they went to Holiday.
Rose told deputies he knew he wasn’t supposed to have his pistol with him while he was impaired but thought it was in better hands with him versus leaving it in his vehicle.
He was asked if he was in fear, so that’s why he went for his gun. He said he didn’t know who pulled up and thought it was the police. He said he never pulled the gun at anyone but did have it out in his hand. He said he kept his hand down and when he saw it was the victim, he put it away.
Rose was arrested and then taken to the Emergency Room at Hudson Hospital for a legal blood draw.
The victim was then interviewed. She corroborated the argument, Rose’s wife stating for him not to come home and that Rose wanted to walk home to Baldwin from the victim’s address.
The victim didn’t want Rose to do that, so she got into her vehicle to look for him. She found Rose on County Highway A between the railroad tracks and Sherman Road. She pulled around and parked in front of him and got out. She told deputies Rose raised his hand up away from his body and that he had a gun. She tried to remain calm and told him it was her and to put the gun away. She said he was pointing his arm right at her and didn’t have it down to his side.
The victim didn’t see the gun at the first, but as she got closer, she could see a small handgun and that Rose placed it back into pocket. She told deputies she was “very sure” Rose had the gun pointed right at her and she feared for her safety.
Knowing help was needed, she drove to the Holiday station. During the ride, Rose pulled the gun out of his pocket, held it in his hand and told her he had “this.” She mouthed the words “Help Me” to the cashier, but to no avail.
The victim said Rose never threatened her with the gun, but she didn’t feel safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.