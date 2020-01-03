On Oct. 15, 2019, Baldwin LightStream announced plans to upgrade the copper and coax plant facilities in the Villages of Baldwin and Woodville in 2020. As plans progress, Baldwin LightStream encourages residents to attend one of the project meetings. Meetings have been scheduled for the following dates:
• 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Village of Baldwin Center
• 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Village of Baldwin Center.
• 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Woodville Lions Den.
At the meetings, Baldwin LightStream staff will explain the project and what village residents need to do to prepare for the connection to the fiber network. During the next three months representatives from Baldwin LightStream will be going door-to-door to explain the project and help homeowners determine where the facilities will enter their home. The underground fiber placement will be in the same location as the current copper and coaxial cable, usually the backlot line. Customers will need to notify Baldwin LightStream if they have private utilities or a dog fence where fiber will be installed.
The construction will begin in Woodville as soon as weather permits in the spring. The outside plant construction will be completed in Woodville before the construction crew moves to Baldwin. Baldwin LightStream plans to have all Outside Plant Construction completed by late fall 2020. The cutovers to fiber will continue through the winter of 2020.
Baldwin LightStream is excited to upgrade the Villages of Baldwin and Woodville to fiber. All of the rural ILEC customers were upgraded to fiber between 2008 and 2017. Baldwin LightStream wants all of its customers to be connected to the technology of the future. Fiber optics will provide the bandwidth that its customers need for online gaming, streaming content, using smart devices, medical monitoring and more. When customers subscribe to a high-speed Internet service, they can download an HD movie in less than 30 seconds and hundreds of songs in three seconds. Fiber technology can easily evolve to meet the needs of the future. Another advantage of being connected to a fiber network is the increased home value. Researchers at the University of Colorado and Carnegie Mellon University studied approximately half a million home sales from 2011 to 2013 and found that having access to fiber Internet added 3.1% to the value of a home.
Baldwin LightStream customers are not required to change services and the project does not increase the price of services. The only cost to the customer is the cost to complete the necessary prep work.
This project will not impact the customers that live in a fiber development.
Questions concerning the outside plant work can be directed to Baldwin LightStream Operations Manager, Oscar Avila.
Please plan to attend one of the informational meetings in January to learn more.
