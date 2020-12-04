Baldwin LightStream has begun its annual search for scholarship candidates, according Matt Sparks, Baldwin LightStream’s General Manager. If selected, candidates will be eligible to receive a one-time $1,500 scholarship or a one-time $750 [attending a two-year technical college] scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF).
Each year at this time, local telephone companies and cooperatives participating in the WSTF scholarship program approach high schools in their serving areas looking for potential scholarship winners. Counselor or student submits the scholarship application to the local telephone company, which in turn forward to the Foundation.
A WSTF panel reviews each application and selects the finalists based on applicants’ grades, academic achievements and extra-curricular activities.
“We’re happy to have this chance to make an investment in our community by helping young people get a college education” says Matt Sparks. “It makes us all proud when one of the statewide winners is selected from our area.”
WSTF SCHOLARSHIPS
Last year, the Foundation awarded $53,000 to 42 students statewide, including 30 scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating high school students, 1 $1,500 Bruce Reuber Memorial Scholarship, 2 scholarships of $750 each to technical college students, 5 scholarships of $500 each to technical college students, and 3 scholarships of $750 to students attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College’s (WITC) Utility Construction Technician Program and 1 scholarship of $250 to a student attending WITC’s Broadband Academy Program. Since 1966, the Foundation has awarded a total of $1,691,200 to 1,339 students.
The Foundation is part of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association (WSTA), which is a trade organization representing more than 65 Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers.
