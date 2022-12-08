Baldwin LightStream has begun its annual search for scholarship candidates, according to Matt Sparks, Baldwin LightStream’s General Manager. If selected, candidates will be eligible to receive a one-time $1,500 scholarship or a one-time $750 [attending a two-year technical college] scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF).
Each year currently, local telephone companies and cooperatives participating in the WSTF scholarship program approach high schools in their serving areas looking for potential scholarship winners. Counselor or student submit the scholarship application to the local telephone company, which in turn forward to the Foundation.
A WSTF panel reviews each application and selects the finalists based on applicants’ grades, academic achievements, and extra-curricular activities.
"We're happy to have this chance to make an investment in our community by helping young people get a college education,” said Sparks. "It makes us all proud when one of the statewide winners is selected from our area."
WSTF Scholarships
Last year, the Foundation awarded $54,750 to 36 students statewide, including 30 $1,500 scholarships; one $1,500 Bruce Reuber WSTF Memorial Scholarship; and five $750 scholarships to students attending a technical college. One of the $750 Technical College Scholarships came from the Associate Members of WSTA. Since 1966, the Foundation has awarded more than $1,796,950 in scholarships. These scholarships have helped 1,417 students.
The Foundation is part of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association (WSTA), which is a trade organization representing more than 65 Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers.
