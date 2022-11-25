Baldwin Light Stream latest employer to be certified a ‘Family Friendly Workplace’

JohAnna Diener presented Claire Stein with a donation to the Baldwin Community Food Pantry, routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. In attendance (from left to right): Laurie Monteith, Customer Service, Baldwin Light Stream), Diener, Stein and Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. 

 Contributed

Family Friendly Workplaces announced last week Baldwin Light Stream has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Baldwin LightStream’s commitment to their employees and families.

“We are excited to be certified as a Family Friendly Workplace,” said JohAnna Diener with Baldwin Light Stream. “We are committed to doing everything we can to support our team of dedicated and highly-skilled professionals.”

