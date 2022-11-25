Baldwin Light Stream latest employer to be certified a ‘Family Friendly Workplace’

JohAnna Diener presented Claire Stein with a donation to the Baldwin Community Food Pantry, routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. In attendance (from left to right): Laurie Monteith, Customer Service, Baldwin Light Stream), Diener, Stein and Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced last week Baldwin Light Stream has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Baldwin LightStream’s commitment to their employees and families.
“We are excited to be certified as a Family Friendly Workplace,” said JohAnna Diener with Baldwin Light Stream. “We are committed to doing everything we can to support our team of dedicated and highly-skilled professionals.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducts a thorough review of the employer’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Baldwin Light Stream can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
“Baldwin Light Stream’s certification demonstrates their commitment to supporting their team with more than just a paycheck,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces.
As part of their certification, Baldwin Light Stream committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to the Baldwin Community Food Pantry through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. The Food Pantry works to address food insecurity in the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
St. Croix County, and western Wisconsin, face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
