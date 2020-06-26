We will be happy to see you again in person! We want to be very careful about safety of the townspeople and our staff, however, and a library with rotating books presents unique challenges in the COVID-19 era. So, we have some rules for the time being. These are based on recommendations from the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Wisconsin Library Association.
We will open Monday, June 29, with different hours for the immediate future; everything is based on tracking the virus cases in our county. For the latest information please call us at: 715-684-3813 or check our website: baldwinlibrary.org, or follow our Facebook page (search Wisconsin Baldwin Library) for updates.
People who are not comfortable coming inside the library because they are especially vulnerable to the virus or for whatever reason can still use our services such as Curbside Pick-up and Return, or contact us about Home Delivery and Books by Mail. We are happy to help in any way!
* Hours: M,W,F = 10 a.m.-2 p.m., T,TH = 2 p.m.-6 p.m. No Saturdays for the summer.
* Please do not come in if you are feeling unwell or know you have been exposed to COID-19!
* We encourage everyone to wear a mask in consideration of others (we will provide some) and require that you use the hand sanitizer we provide before coming in.
* We will follow guidelines to limit people in the library to about 10. Families can be together but we ask others to maintain social distancing.
* The Village restrooms will be closed to the public, so please plan ahead!
* We encourage using the self-check station, moved nearer the door along with holds. We can help with this. Please bring your library card; if you can’t find it we’ll issue another.
* The children’s playroom will be closed for a while as it’s impossible to keep toys clean, but the children’s book area will be open for parents to choose books. You can check out Fun Bags too!
* We have fewer public computers available and time limits, and encourage you to call us for an appointment to make sure there is a spot available.
* We have greatly reduced special-guest programs but have a couple outside events planned for children. Please see our calendar on our website: baldwinlibrary.org
* Summer reading program is happening! Read books as usual but track them online on our website to enter for prizes (baldwinlibrary.org, Summer Program), or call us to pick up paper tracking sheets. We also offer a fun online program called Page Turner Adventures in that section.
* For now, playing checkers, puzzles, and board games in the library will not be allowed, but remember you can check some of these out to bring home.
* Our meeting room/ History Room will be generally unavailable so we can use it for quarantining returned books for 72 hours. However, specific needs in history research can be worked on by members of the local Historical Society, so if you have a need please contact them through baldwinhistory.org or call us.
* For group meetings please contact the Village of Baldwin for reserving their Meeting Room. Please call us or email us at: baldwinlibrary@baldwinlibrary.org with any questions or concerns. The library, at 400 Cedar St., is an accessible building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.