Baldwin Public Library started our summer reading program on June 15. Many of the activities will be online for safety reasons, but for those without internet access we are happy to provide in–person and paper options too. Start by registering on our special website page: baldwinlibrary.beanstack.org. Log your child’s reading activity to get badges and earn tickets towards prizes at the end of the summer. If you prefer paper reading logs, call 715-684-3813 to arrange to meet us outside to pick those up.
We will have some fun in-person and virtual events and performers throughout the summer. Go to the library website at baldwinlibrary.org for more information about our online program and check our calendar for events. We will also have a daily fun option of Page Turner Adventures available on our website, with weekly comedy shows, crafts, guest authors and more! Research shows that when kids read through the summer their performance in school goes up, so encourage them to make reading even more fun through the library programs!
