We miss you! Though the library is currently closed to in visitors, we hope to see you in person soon. In the meantime, here is a reminder of some services you can still get:
* Miss Molly Storytime videos for your little ones: on our Facebook page, under Videos (search Baldwin Library Wisconsin as there are others), follow the page for occasional new videos, info
* Free downloadable ebooks, emagazines, e-audio books for your device: from our area libraries' online catalog website called MORE: more.lib.wi.us, look for digital icons near top
* Free access to various online activities for kids and adults on our website: baldwinlibrary.org Includes Ancestry Genealogy, Tumblebooks stories for kids, Stuck at Home list of links to educational and fun sites such as virtual field trips, live animal cams, online book clubs, language learning, free coloring pages, lots more
* Occasional bagged craft supply kits for your kiddos, or you
* Copying, faxing: try Nilssen's Grocery Store on Cedar
* Printing jobs: try Stellar Graphics in Hammond, sorry if there are others I’m not aware of…
* Transparent Language Online: learn over 100 languages with your library card: link on our library website – baldwinlibrary.org
* Free access to research databases with articles: from Badgerlink, on the MORE page (more.lib.wi.us) scroll down to Dig Deeper, get authoritative information, auto repair database, newspapers & family history, etc.
* Next week we’ll experiment with curbside pick-up of requested materials, as is now allowed by state order. Watch for news on our website (baldwinlibrary.org) and Facebook page (search Wisconsin Baldwin Library)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.