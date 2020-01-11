Thanks to Mary, Jody and Tom, for sharing their collections of flamingo items, Christmas mugs and Christmas dogs (there are more than you would think!) in our front display case. What do YOU have to share?
Jigsaw Puzzles
It’s cold weather and we need to find more inside things to do. Do you know the library has a Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange? Take one and bring one if you’re tired of the ones at home. We could use more donations with a smaller number of pieces and bigger pieces for older eyes.
We also have puzzles out on the tables for working on with others along with checkers, chess, board games, and an iPad with educational games for younger children. Ask us if you don’t see what you want out.
Adult Winter Reading Challenge
This popular program is back! Pick up our game sheet of Reading BINGO starting Jan. 6 and choose different kinds of novels to enjoy in front of the fire to make the winter nights go faster. BINGO completions enter you for prizes. Last day to turn in sheets is March 2. Thanks to the Friends of the Baldwin Library for their support of this program. Ask us for more details or book recommendations.
Storytime and Music & Movement Resume Jan. 7 and 10th
Join us at Storytime this winter! On Tuesdays we have two groups that meet at 10:00. There is a lap sit for children 0-2 with their caregiver, and a preschool group for ages 3-5 that they can attend on their own. Storytime is a great way to foster a love of reading which benefits children throughout their whole life, while also teaching children beneficial skills such as sitting quietly and taking turns. On Fridays we also have a music and movement class at 10:00 open to children of all ages. We read fun books while also singing, dancing and playing musical instruments. It is a great way for children to get some energy out in the cold winter months! The winter/spring session runs from Jan. 7- May 15. We hope to see you there!
Battle of the Bulge – Jan. 25, 10 a.m.
This winter is the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Don Nelson, retired teacher and active World War 2 collector, will give a visual presentation on this significant event. In the Ardennes Forest, the U.S. Army fought its largest and most costly campaign of WW2. Germany's offensive was a last ditch effort to turn the tide of the war in its favor. Come and see the major points of interest regarding this conflict, as well as original and replica uniforms and artifacts of the period.
Save the date for the Annual Moonlight Snowshoe Event at the School Forest – the evening of Feb. 7
Call 715-684-3813 for more info on all programs or see website: baldwinlibrary.org All programs free of charge. The Municipal Bldg. at 400 Cedar St. is accessible. Open: M/W/F: 9-6, T/Th: 9-7, Sat. 9-1.
