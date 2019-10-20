Thank you to Karla Bravo and Willie Zevenbergen for loaning us collections for our display case! Karla makes beautiful jewelry in Peruvian style, Willie has funny trolls!
Power Check meters- want to save money on your home? Learn to make your appliances, etc. more efficient by borrowing a free power check meter from the library. Kit is easy, has instructions
Health Information Online – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 pm
Can we trust "Dr. Google"? If you are concerned about some health symptoms and go online, you probably end up convinced you have cancer! Or you find some miracle cure. Can you believe what you read from a random website or Facebook post? Caitlyn Mowatt of Wisconsin Health Literacy will present a free program on finding reliable information online for health topics. Each attender will get an iPad to practice on during the workshop and handouts to use at home with recommended websites on health. If you can call to sign up ahead it will help us plan, but come anyway. 715-684-3813. This project is supported by the National Network of Libraries of Medicine– Greater Midwest Region.
Spooky Stories in the Woods – Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 pm
For upper elementary and middle school kids, families. Hear several stories at different sites along a lighted trail in the School Forest. Guides with flashlights will lead you. Enjoy free popcorn and cider too. Afterward you can do a fun GPS skeleton hunt with devices provided by the School Forest! Some scary stories, but no jumping-out creatures or gory displays. If weather is questionable, check the library websites or Facebook pages for updates on cancellation
Visiting the Beyond -Monday, Oct. 28 – 6:30 pm
Curt Strutz is a paranormal investigator who explores and speaks all over the country. He brings the haunted locations right to you with an interactive presentation that includes all original photography, personal experiences, history, and haunted happenings of each respective building. He has visited haunted homes, asylums, prisons, hospitals, public places, and others, guaranteed to bring chills down the spines of those in the crowd. The audience chooses the locations on a map they are most interested in seeing. Presentation is appropriate for older youth and adults. There is plenty of humor along with strange stories, making a unique experience for Halloween!
Essential Oils talks – various dates this fall
You are welcome at these free classes, either choose one or come to all. Melissa Piepel is a DoTerra Wellness Advocate with years of experience using and studying essential oils for physical and mental wellness. Some classes give an introduction to how natural oils have been used for generations for health, some focus on new moms and babies or green cleaning and reducing your toxic load. For the schedule, see our website (baldwinlibrary.org) under programs, calendar. Each class has a make-and-take and giveaways. Please register by texting or calling 651-261-9756
Voter Registration Training – Oct. 29 Census info and jobs – Oct. 29
Call 715-684-3813 for more info on all programs, or see website: baldwinlibrary.org All programs free of charge. Municipal Bldg. at 400 Cedar St. is accessible. Open: M/W/F: 9-6, T/Th: 9-7, Sat. 9-1.
