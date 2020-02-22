Thanks to Joe for his super Packers fan display!
State Senator Patty Schachtner – Listening Session – Thursday, March 5, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
This area’s state senator wants to hear from you. She will be here at the library to listen to residents’ concerns about life in Wisconsin Thursday, March 5, between 5:30 and 6:30.
Free Family Movie - Frozen 2 – Friday, March 6, (no school at BW), 1:00 at First Bank
Join us in the Meeting Room at First Bank (take elevator down) for the very popular film Frozen 2. Feel free to wear any Frozen gear you have! Free popcorn and waters provided. Runs 103 minutes, rated PG for some slightly scary scenes. Some chairs are provided or bring a blanket for the floor.
NO STORYTIME March 3 – as Miss Molly is taking a spring break.
Tax Forms and Help
The state forms are now here, as well as the basic federal forms in paper version. All other schedules can be printed from the internet at the library. We are happy to help!
The AARP free tax help sessions are NOT at the library or Senior Center this year. They will be held at the UW Extension building at 1960 – 8th Ave (just off Hwy 63 across the lawn from the Ford dealership). The session are Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Wednesday March 18, both held from 9:00 – 2:00. First come, first served. Bring all relevant documents you might need, and maybe a snack, as waits can be long.
New MORE online catalog search features
You might have noticed some differences in the appearance and functioning of the online catalog that serves our 50 area MORE libraries beginning Feb. 11. You will get the same great services as borrowing from area libraries, access to research and genealogy databases for free, access to the Wisconsin Digital Library, ability to save your Reading History, and Library Elf reminders of what’s due. But even more fun things are possible now, like creating shelves to categorize your reading and wish lists, reading recommendations and reviews by others, and easier searching. For example, all formats of a title – book, movie, audiobook, e-book - are grouped together now when you search a title. Ask us!
Essential Oils talks – various dates this winter
Choose one or come to all of these free classes. Melissa Piepel is a DoTerra Wellness Advocate with years of experience using essential oils for physical and mental wellness. Some classes give an intro to how natural oils have been used for generations for health, some focus on babies or green cleaning or reducing your toxic load. For the schedule, see our website under Programs, Calendar (baldwinlibrary.org). Each class has a make-and-take and giveaways. Please register if you can by texting or calling Melissa at 651-261-9756
Featured magazine – Nutrition Action
It’s hard to know what to eat these days, and harder to make the knowledge work in our busy lives. A great resource found free at the library is Nutrition Action magazine. It’s easy to come in and browse issues in our comfy lounge or check out to take home. It has the latest research on healthful eating and what to avoid, giving specific brand names and products. For example, a recent issue listed brands of boxed cereals that you should never feed your kids, and ones that are better and best. How is this different from what pops up on the internet? This information is compiled by professional experts, fact-checked by editors and documented.
Call 715-684-3813 for more info on all programs or see website: baldwinlibrary.org All programs are free of charge. The Municipal Bldg. at 400 Cedar St. is accessible. Open: M/W/F: 9-6, T/Th: 9-7, Sat. 9-1.
