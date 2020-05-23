The library will now provide copying and faxing services by appointment. They will be available during our regular Curbside Pick-up hours, but you must call inside the library to arrange a meeting.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-12 or 4-6, or possibly by appointment at other times. 715-684-3813
Park Packs are now available! These backpacks give you a bunch of outside fun for the family or a group of friends. You get a free day pass to the St. Croix County Parks, and activity sheets for things to do outside. If you can’t get to a park they can be used in a yard. The packs include a magnifying glass, binoculars, animal tracking guides, and flashlight. Call to reserve one and arrange for pick-up.
