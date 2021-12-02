The Baldwin Greenhouse donated $200 to the Baldwin Area EMS Nov. 27 during the Greenhouse’s Open House, which included music, door prizes and pictures with Santa. Pictured from left to right were Annette Stauffer, Chris Karlson, EMS Director Tom Boyer, James Karlson, Lynn Betzod and Abby Inlow. James Karlson explained the Greenhouse picks an entity every year they wish to donate to in conjunction with the Open House. Prize winners included Dixie Holzer, Janet Price and Ralph Hudson.
