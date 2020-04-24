The Baldwin man who pled guilty to charges of burglarizing the Baldwin Greenhouse last year is back in the St. Croix County court system once again.
Kevin James McNamara, 35, 860 Oak Street, is facing two counts of felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. His next court appearance on these charges is a pre-trial conference in June. He already entered a not guilty plea in an earlier court appearance.
According to the criminal complaint:
A St. Croix County deputy were traveling westbound through the alley between Main Street and Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Baldwin in the evening hours of December 26.
The deputy turned southbound on 9th Avenue and immediately noticed the lights were on in the St. Croix Jewelry store. The deputy looked closer near the doorway and saw a shadow moving. The deputy also found a white grocery bag along with two 24 ounce Truly alcoholic drinks.
The shadow turned into an adult male and left the drinks behind. He proceeded to walk around the corner and southbound on 9th Avenue. The deputy said the male looked at him and proceeded to flip his jacket hood up and continued to walk.
The deputy eventually made contact with the male, who said he had no form of identification on him, but did say his name was Jordan James McNamara and he lived in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Baldwin Police arrived on scene to assist and eventually found out it was McNamara. They also learned he was on probation with conditions of absolute sobriety and no possession of alcohol.
Baldwin Police went back to retrieve the bag and found several packages of swisher sweet cigars, Danish’s, and the Truly drinks. A preliminary breath test showed results being a .084.
Those charges stem back to the Baldwin Greenhouse incident for which McNamara was sentenced to in February.
He was charged with attempted arson of building without consent, criminal damage to property, four counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
As part of a plea agreement, he pled guilty to one count of felony bail jumping and the criminal damage to property charge. He was sentenced to three years probation, write a letter of apology to James and Rochelle Karlson and have no contact with the Karlson’s.
According to the criminal complaint in that case, Baldwin Police Officer Zach Paul responded to a welfare check at 860 Oak Street after an argument took place between McNamara and his wife McNamara. His wife informed Paul that Kevin left their residence at roughly 4:00 p.m. the day before and was unable to contact him.
After informing his wife he would attempt to locate Kevin, Paul went to Millpond Park to see if he could find him there. After searching the park, Paul called the Cobblestone Inn and Baymont Inn to see if McNamara had checked in which both informed that he did not. At that time, Paul received a call from dispatch stating that a man was attempting to start the Baldwin Greenhouse on fire.
Paul responded to the call and found a male riding a bike down 6th Avenue that fit the description of McNamara who was covered in mud and had only one shoe on. McNamara told Paul who he was and stood by the squad car while backup arrived.
While waiting for Baldwin Police Officer Joe Garden, McNamara, “stated that he knew he was in trouble and that he was going to jail.” Paul indicated in the complaint that McNamara had open bail jumping charges and that on part of conditions related to those charges was not allowed to drink. McNamara admitted to Paul that he had been drinking and when asked if he broke into the Baldwin Greenhouse said he, “wasn’t going to say the words but yes that is what happened”.
Paul then asked McNamara why he tried to set the Baldwin Greenhouse on fire, to which he replied that, “he didn’t try to start it on fire, he just started the fire to keep warm because he was wet from the rain and wanted to warm up and dry off.” The officers then placed McNamara in handcuffs and conducted a search finding a knife and two cans of beer in his backpack and proceeded to transport him to the St. Croix County Jail.
Paul then spoke with the Karlson’s, who showed multiple cuts made in the plastic greenhouse walls, each estimated to cost roughly $1,500 dollars. The front door had shown signs of forced entry and the area where McNamara started the fire had four more beer cans next to it. James Karlson estimated the damages to be a minimum of $3000 dollars.
James and Rochelle noticed smoke when coming to take care of some plants and found McNamara standing by the fire who, “kept putting wood on the fire” causing it to grow in size to the point that James and Rochelle thought it would burn the greenhouse down. McNamara heard James on the phone with police and fled on his bike until officer Paul caught up with him. James and Rochelle were then able to douse the flames and save the greenhouse.
While transporting him to the St. Croix County Jail, McNamara said to Garden that “he didn’t understand why he was getting in trouble because he didn’t think he had done anything wrong,” and asked, “isn’t that what anyone would do?”
