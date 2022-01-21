U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Thursday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will invest $14 billion in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The investment will strengthen the port and waterway domestic supply chain while bolstering the nation’s defenses against climate change with a focus on environmental justice.
Recognizing the vital role of modern, resilient infrastructure in reducing costs for American families and businesses, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included investments for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to increase climate resilience and make long overdue improvements at ports and waterways, as well as additional funds through supplemental appropriations to help impacted states and Tribes recover and become more resilient to natural disasters. Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it will invest more than $14 billion of this funding in fiscal year 2022 for about over 500 projects across 52 states and territories, including over $1 billion in projects that will benefit Wisconsin.
“At a time when our supply chain is experiencing major disruptions, we are seeing the immediate impact of the bipartisan infrastructure bill for Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “These investments will not only strengthen our supply chain through overdue improvements for our ports and waterways, but also consider sustainability moving forward with a focus on ensuring our infrastructure is resilient to climate change.”
The following projects will receive funding through this investment:
Western Wisconsin
$830 million for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program to modernize lock and dams on the Upper Mississippi River
$350,000 for River Falls’ Kinnickinnic River Restoration to complete feasibility study(Pierce County)
$5.31 million for Arcadia to initiate construction (Trempealeau County)
Northern Wisconsin
$625,000 for the City of Bayfield’s Apostle Islands Marina Breakwall Restoration Project (Bayfield County)
$1.935 million for the Red Cliff Band Reservation wastewater treatment (Bayfield County)
$450,000 for the City of Superior’s Hill Avenue Interceptor Rehabilitation Project (Douglas County)
Green Bay, Door County Region
$500,000 for dredging on the Big Suamico River (Brown County)
$50,000 for Central Brown County Water Authority to complete feasibility study (Brown County)
$19.166 million for Algoma Harbor to repair south breakwater (Kewaunee County)
$1.5 million for Menasha Dam repairs on the Fox River (Winnebago County)
Southeast Wisconsin
$75,000 for Kenosha to complete feasibility studies on the South Branch Pike River (Kenosha County)
Great Lakes Region
$225.8 million for the Brandon Road Project in Illinois to prevent Asian Carp from reaching the Great Lakes
