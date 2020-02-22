The Baldwin Care Center has a long tradition of celebrating Valentine’s Day. The Baldwin Care Center opened on Feb. 14, 1972. Every year since 1972, the facility has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a dance with live music to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and the anniversary of the Baldwin Care Center. It is always a fun celebration. A King and Queen are also crowned who represent the facility throughout the year. They are voted by residents, staff and family members. The winners will also participate each year in Baldwin’s community celebration in June. Congrats to this year’s winners Ron Kozeliski (King) and Beverly Medes (Queen).
