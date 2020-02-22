The Baldwin Care Center has a long tradition of celebrating Valentine’s Day. The Baldwin Care Center opened on Feb. 14, 1972. Every year since 1972, the facility has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a dance with live music to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and the anniversary of the Baldwin Care Center. It is always a fun celebration. A King and Queen are also crowned who represent the facility throughout the year. They are voted by residents, staff and family members. The winners will also participate each year in Baldwin’s community celebration in June. Congrats to this year’s winners Ron Kozeliski (King) and Beverly Medes (Queen).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.